Stephen ‘tWitch' Boss, the ‘Ellen' Show DJ, Dead at 40

Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the beloved dancer and resident DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has died, his wife confirmed in a statement to E! News. He was 40 years old.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Allison Holker said. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Holker continued, "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.

She concluded her statement by sharing a message for her husband, writing, "I will always save the last dance for you."

A representative told NBC News Boss died by suicide without sharing further details. NBC News has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and the coroner for comment.

Boss and Holker often shared choreographed dancing videos on their social media accounts. Just two days before his passing, the couple posted a video of them dancing together to Alicia Keys' "December Back to June."

In 2008, Boss first two-stepped onto the national stage while competing on Season 4 of "So You Think You Can Dance." He was a runner up and became a frequent presence of the show, later serving as an All-Star and team captain on multiple seasons.

Boss started DJing for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2014. He eventually became a co-executive producer and frequent guest-host.

He told "Entertainment Tonight" earlier this year that he was having a hard time preparing to say goodbye to the show after it was announced that DeGeneres would be ending the daytime talk series at the end of the 19th season.

"I think the closer that it's getting to the end, naturally, as we do, you start to miss it and you start to soak in all of the little moments where you go, 'Well, maybe I'm not quite ready to say goodbye just yet,'" he said.

Before the "Ellen" show wrapped, Boss signed on to host E!'s "Clash of the Cover Bands," a music competition series featuring celebrity judges including Meghan Trainor and "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert. E! Network aired one season of the show in late 2021. At the time, Boss said he was having "so much fun" shooting the show.

"I feel like I've got the greatest position because the judges, Ester, Meghan and Adam, they kind of have the hardest job because the talent is serious," Boss said. "For me, I just get to come out and be a cheerleader for everybody. Honestly, it was so much fun. It was literally like a concert every episode."

No official date for Season 2 has been reported, and with no official cancellation announced, the network has to confirm that there will even be a second season.

Boss is survived by his wife Allison Holker and their three children, Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988, or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.