Green Day

‘Find This Car': Thieves Steal Classic Chevy Nova Owned by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong

Billie Joe Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft of the 1962 Chevrolet Nova over the weekend.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Billie Joe Armstrong
Getty

Police are asking for help to find a much-loved classic Chevy Nova that belongs to Green Day guitarist and singer Billie Joe Armstrong.

In a tweet Monday, Costa Mesa police said the 1962 Nova was stolen, along with guitars and an amplifier, between Friday and Saturday morning from a business in the 1100 block of Victoria Street in the Orange County community.

Armstrong issued his own call for help, tweeting about the theft over the weekend.

"This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for
over 30 years. Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa
police," Armstrong tweeted with photos of the car.

Chevy introduced the Nova in 1962 as a trim level for its new Chevy II compact car, an answer to Ford's Falcon, that was offered in several different body styles. The early car was relatively minimalist in design compared to late 1960s models, which received a significant refresh and fastback styling.

Armstrong's stolen two-door Nova's license plate is No. BPN888.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Entertainment News

Academy Awards 3 hours ago

Gothic Western ‘Power of the Dog' Tops Oscar Noms. Here's the Full List

andrew blaser 4 hours ago

‘I'm Rooting for You': Sara Bareilles Shoutout Thrills US Skeleton Athlete

The thieves also took two electric guitars and an amp.

This article tagged under:

Green DayCosta Mesa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us