The "Stranger Things" house where Joyce, Jonathan and Will Byers lived and experienced the Upside Down is on the market.

Fans of the Netflix show can purchase this piece of pop culture history for $300,000.

However, there are some things you should know.

Although the hit sci-fi show is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, this house is actually located in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Byers House From ‘Stranger Things' for Sale in Georgia

The Byers house was built in 1900. The 1,846-square-foot home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and sits on a little more than six acres.

And, according to the listing agent, Michael Smith, it needs some work. But, it could be a perfect investment property, perhaps as an AirBNB for fans of the show. I mean, how cool would it be to stay in the Stranger Things house?

The home is being offered "as-is" to serious buyers only.

If you can handle the Demogorgon, this house could be just right for you.