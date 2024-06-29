Celebrity News

‘Street Outlaws' star Lizzy Musi dead at 33 after breast cancer battle

Lizzy Musi — a driver on "Street Outlaws" — has died at the age of 33 following a battle with triple negative breast cancer, her father confirmed

By Hayley Santaflorentina | E! News

(L-R) Lizzy Musi; a scene from "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings."
via @lizzymusi on Instagram; Discovery

Originally appeared on E! Online

The racing community is mourning a beloved member.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Lizzy Musi — who rose to national fame on "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings" — has died following a battle with breast cancer, her father Pat Musi confirmed. She was 33.

“Surrounded by her family, in the comfort of her own home, Lizzy was called to heaven at 11:25pm tonight,” he captioned his June 27 Facebook update. “Thank you for all the prayers and support throughout her battle. At this time, the family would like to have time to process, grief and make arrangements in peace. We will give an update as soon as we have information to share.”

Musi, who was originally from North Carolina, rose to national drag racing prominence when she was cast on Discovery Channel’s "Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings," a spinoff of the original 2018 series. She starred on the show alongside her father.

In April 2023, Musi shared she’d been diagnosed with triple negative stage four breast cancer after the disease had been found in her liver and lymph nodes, and in the time since, the reality star was candid with fans about her health journey.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 1 hour ago

Céline Dion makes surprise appearance at NHL Draft amid health battle

television 2 hours ago

Why Eric Dane thinks he was ‘fired' from ‘Grey's Anatomy'

Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

“The month of APRIL marks a full year since I got diagnosed with Stage 4 Triple negative breast cancer,” she captioned an April 11 video shared to Instagram. “I am so very thankful to what this journey has actually taught me. I now know I have a purpose in life. I am grateful to keep going. GOD, my support of my family & friends and my knowledgeable doctors gives me the strength.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Following the news of Musi's passing, a number of fans took to her recent social media posts to express their sympathies.

“Rest easy Lizzy. You put up a hell of a fight girl,” one user wrote, while another added, “God speed lizzy, say hello to all the racers who watch amongst us. Keeping your family in our thoughts.”

Fellow "Street Outlaws" drivers Sean “Farmtruck” Whitley and AZN also shared their sadness at the loss of their cast member.

“We are at a loss of words,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post. “The racing world and the Street Outlaws family lost one of the great ones today. May you rest in peace Lizzy.”

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us