‘Summer House' star Lindsay Hubbard pregnant, expecting first baby

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lindsay Hubbard is creating extra special fireworks with this announcement.

The "Summer House" star is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, she shared in a Fourth of July message.

"WE’RE PREGNANT!!!!!" Hubbard, who has not publicly identified her partner, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of her growing baby bump and sonogram. "I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it!"

The Bravo star's new chapter comes nearly a year after she called off her engagement to fiancé Carl Radke.

And although the 37-year-old is keeping her new boyfriend's identity a secret for now, she recently told E! News that he's an "incredible" man.

"We have a very sweet, caring and loving relationship that I truly cherish," she shared in June, noting that she's not rushing into marriage. "I got rid of any and all timelines considering all of my past timelines have blown up in my face."

"I'm really just enjoying my relationship as it naturally progresses," she continued, "and I'm not putting any pressure on next steps until it feels right for the both of us. I hope it eventually does lead to a serious future with him, but if it doesn't, that's okay too."

As for why she's keeping the relationship out of the public eye?

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lindsay Hubbard is moving on. The "Summer House" star chatted with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco at the 2023 CMA Awards and revealed where her head is at following her split from Carl Radke.

"When we started dating, I really wanted to maintain our privacy for as long as possible," Hubbard explained. "We needed to see how we felt about each other without the whole world chiming in with their opinions or judgements."

"The only thing that truly matters is how we feel about each other at the end of the day," she added, "and I needed space and time to figure that out for myself."

(E!, Bravo and this NBC station are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)