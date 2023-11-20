celebrity deaths

Suzanne Shepherd, ‘Sopranos' and ‘Goodfellas' actor, dies at 89

The actor, director and teacher died Friday at her home in New York City. She was 89

By Diana Dasrath and Mike Gagliardi | NBC News

Suzanne Shepherd
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage via Getty Images

Suzanne Shepherd, the celebrated actor who starred in “The Sopranos” and “Goodfellas,” passed away Friday morning. She was 89 years old.

Shepherd, born Oct. 31, 1934, was also a theater director and acting coach who gained fame from her portrayal of Aunt Tweedy in the 1988 film “Mystic Pizza.”

She went on to play Karen Hill’s mother in “Goodfellas,” as well as Carmela’s mother, Mary DeAngelis, in HBO’s “The Sopranos.” She also starred as Miss Pratt in the 1997 film “Lolita.”

She made guest appearances in “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and, most recently, the CBS cop drama “Blue Bloods.”

