Kim Kardashian Accuses Taylor Swift of Lying About Leaked Kanye West Call

Kim Kardashian has spoken.

In a series of tweets posted Monday night, the E! reality star responded to Taylor Swift's recent statement regarding the alleged release of never-before-seen footage from her and Kanye West's infamous 2016 phone conversation. According to Kardashian, Swift is still lying about whether or not she ever approved the lyrics in West's song, "Famous."

Kardashian tweeted, ".@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. I didn't feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I'm actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I'm left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying."

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange - that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

She continued, "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission..." They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

"At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message,'" Kardashian continued.

In Feb. 2016, Swift's rep told E! News in a statement (which does reflect Kardashian's aforementioned assertion), "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message. Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"

Months later when Kardashian shared snippets of West and Swift's conversation on Snapchat, the pop star responded, "Where in the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me ‘that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened."

But from Kardashian's perspective, and as she declared Monday night on Twitter, "The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation."

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

"I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative," she added.

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian then compared West's creative freedom to the same liberties Swift took in her recent Netflix documentary, "Miss Americana".

"To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him," she wrote.

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kardashian concluded, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares.



Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Just a few hours ago, Swift also encouraged her fans to focus on "what really matters" amid the coronavirus pandemic in a statement addressing the call.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked," the singer wrote via Instagram Stories, "proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recoded that somebody edited, and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters."

The link led to the website for Feeding America.

Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian, also weighed in on the feud, tweeting, "I was about to go take my ass to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets... Kim is my f------ lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer."

Swift's publicist Tree Pain responded to Kardashian West late Monday tweeting, "I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing."

I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing.



P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/AtMGUp3t24 pic.twitter.com/EjGDwAdL6O — Tree Paine (@treepaine) March 24, 2020

This story first appeared on eonline.com. More from eonline: