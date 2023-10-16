Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's NYC takeover continues with dinner date

This article originally appeared on E! Online.

Ain't it funny? Rumors fly.

And I know you heard about those romance rumors regarding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Well, the "Blank Space" singer, 33, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, continued to fuel dating speculation after their recent dinner.

Swift and Kelce were spotted walking hand in hand outside of the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York on Oct. 15. For their outing, the 12-time Grammy winner wore a semi-sheer, floral top by Jean Paul Gaultier along with a black mini skirt and coordinating shoes. Meanwhile, the athlete sported a beige jacket and matching pants along with a black T-shirt and white Nike sneakers.

The sighting occurred less than 24 hours after Swift and Kelce made cameos on the Oct. 14 episode of "Saturday Night Live," with her introducing the musical guest Ice Spice and him appearing in a skit about all the T.Swift coverage during NFL broadcasts since she started attending his games this season.

After the show, the duo went to the SNL after-party at the restaurant Catch and were again seen holding hands. For the party, Swift wore a gray coat over an all-black ensemble and finished her look with matching heels, a coordinating bag, a gold chain and her signature red lip. As for Kelce, he donned what appeared to be a neutral Jil Sander jacket with a bird design along with a pair of brown pants and white sneakers.

And while Kelce — who decided to shoot his shot with Swift after attending her Eras Tour concert — has noted he's trying to protect their privacy, he also understands that it's hard to shake off the excitement.

"We're learning with the paparazzi just taking photos from all over the place," he shared during a postgame press conference on Oct. 6. "At the same time, you know it comes with it. You've got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. So, just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I've always been pretty good about compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused in this building. I'll just keep rolling with that."

The "Lavender Haze" songstress watched her rumored boyfriend's team's Sunday Night Football win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1. She watched the game with a large group of pals, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Hugh Jackman, Antoni Porowski, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes.