Taylor Swift attends Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance' concert film in London

After Beyoncé showed support for Taylor Swift at her "Eras Tour" concert film premiere, the "Anti-Hero" singer is returning the favor.

Shortly after wrapping the final show of the "Eras Tour" in 2023, Swift jetted to London, England, for a premiere of Beyonce's "Renaissance" film Nov. 30.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Taylor Swift attends the London premiere of "RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé" on November 30, 2023 in London, England.

Swift appeared on the red carpet at the event, wearing a silver dress and her blond hair long. She posed for selfies with fans, as seen in videos shared on social media.

Her gown was designed by Balmain, with jewelry by Anita Ko and shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti, her representative confirmed to TODAY.com.

Back in October, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at Swift's red carpet premiere of the "Eras Tour" film in Los Angeles. The two took an internet-breaking photo together, one of several moments of mutual support throughout their careers.

Swift posted a photo of the two sitting in a theater and eating popcorn together.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” Swift captioned an Instagram post Oct. 11. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Swift wasn’t in attendance at the global premiere of “Renaissance.” She was performing in São Paulo, Brazil, part of the international run of the “Eras Tour.” Shows resume in February 2024 in Tokyo.

Both the "Eras Tour" concert film and "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé" feature performances from the singers' record-breaking tours that kicked off this year.

Unlike Swift's show, "Renaissance" is more than a concert experience. The film goes behind-the-scenes of the production and provides glimpses of what happened in Beyoncé's life leading up to her historic tour.

The "Alien Superstar" singer reveals that just one month before the tour started in May, she had knee surgery due to years of intense choreography. The film features clips of her recovery and rehabilitation.

The film also chronicles moments like a Destiny's Child reunion in Houston, and Blue Ivy, 11, insisting she perform onstage with her mom during the tour.

