Taylor Swift snaps selfies with Prince William and Travis Kelce backstage at London ‘Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift had a few special guests at her "Eras Tour" concert in London.

On Saturday, June 22, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photograph of Swift taking a selfie with Prince William and his two oldest kids, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, backstage at her concert.

In the snap, everyone smiled for the picture, including Charlotte, who looked elated to see the "So High School" singer.

"Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour," the caption read.

On her account, Swift also shared a photo of herself meeting the royal family, and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also seen in the pic.

In the caption, she referenced Prince William's 42nd birthday on June 21st and said, "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝."

William and his kiddos watched Swift's concert at Wembley Stadium in London.

In a viral video that’s been circulating on X, William was reportedly seen dancing along to Swift’s song “Shake It Off” with his daughter in the audience.

William shares George, Charlotte, and his youngest son, Prince Louis, 6, with his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Aside from her appearance at Trooping the Colour on June 15, the former Kate Middleton has not made any public appearances since she revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

Before Trooping the Colour, her last public engagement was in 2023 at her family’s annual Christmas church outing in December.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she said in a statement on June 14. "On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

