Taylor Swift wears her heart on her sleeve as she cheers on Travis Kelce

Originally appeared on E! Online

It's another game day for Taylor Swift and she was ready for it, this time wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The "Cruel Summer" singer returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Oct. 22 to watch Travis Kelce and his team Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, marking her fourth appearance at one of the star tight end's NFL games since the pair began their romance several weeks ago.

Swift danced and cheered on the star tight end from a luxury suite while rocking a cheerleader style—a red Chiefs sweatshirt and a black pleated skirt, paired with a special homemade accessory—a friendship bracelet bearing Kelce's jersey number, 87, surrounded by two red hearts.

Before they began their romance, the athlete had famously initially tried to shoot his shot with the singer in July by giving her one with his phone number on it at one of her Eras tour concerts, where fans have sported and traded the beaded accessories.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Step Out in NYC

The pop star watched the game with her new friend Brittany Mahomes, wife of the team's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was accompanied by the couple's children, daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 10 months. Swift was seen cheering loudly as Kelce scored a touchdown.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. David Eulitt/Getty Images

Swift, who weeks ago welcomed Brittany Mahomes to her squad of celebrity friends and joined her at the Chiefs' previous game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12, was spotted taking a photo of her and the baby with her phone.

Before the game, Swift attended a gathering at Kelce's Kansas City, Mo. home, as seen in Instagram photos shared by fellow guest and Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar. Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, a center for the Philadelphia Eagles, grew up in the Cleveland area as fans of the Browns and of Kosar. Swift, Kosar and others watched the TV broadcast of the team's game against the Indianapolis Colts before heading to Arrowhead.

One week ago, Swift and Travis Kelce appeared to hard-launch their relationship in New York City. They were photographed walking hand in hand on a dinner date in New York City and also attended a "Saturday Night Live" after-party together after they separate cameos on the NBC sketch series.

Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The "Karma" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on "Saturday Night Live." Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the "Lover" songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a "SNL" after-party.