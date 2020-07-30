Taylor Swift's Team Changes ‘Folklore' Logo After Accusations of ‘Stealing' From a Black Business Owner

Taylor Swift’s team announced that they will be altering “folklore” merchandise in response to accusations that designers “ripped off” a logo from a Black-owned business.

"Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word 'the' before 'folklore album' on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern," a Swift representative said in a statement provided to ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday, adding that “no merchandise” with the similar logos had yet been manufactured or sent out. “In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word 'the' preceding 'folklore album' that they will now receive their order with the design change."

The controversy over the similar logos arose last Friday after Amira Rasool, owner of The Folklore, a showroom specializing in fashion from Africa and the African diaspora, accused Swift of “stealing” her design on social media and said she was “not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

"Wait hold up. Taylor Swift, it's one thing to use the name 'Folklore,' but we're out here stealing Black women's logos too?" Rasool tweeted.

