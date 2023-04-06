ted lasso

‘Ted Lasso' Star Phil Dunster Says Girlfriend Caught Him ‘Playing With Himself' in FIFA

Dunster's fictional player from "Ted Lasso" is a playable character in "FIFA 23"

By Max Molski

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Congratulations, Phil Dunster -- you played yourself.

Dunster plays Jamie Tartt in "Ted Lasso," and he also plays with Jamie Tartt using a controller.

"FIFA 23," the latest installment of the popular soccer video game, includes AFC Richmond, the English club managed by Ted Lasso in the titular series. Dunster admitted that he can't help himself when firing up the game, and it's led to eye rolls from his girlfriend.

"She was like 'Not again …'" he said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Tartt has the highest overall FIFA player rating (84) of any character on the show. Not only does Dunster play with AFC Richmond in the game -- he specifically tries to use himself.

"He's also really good, as well, so I just give the ball to him all the time," Dunster said.

"American Auto" star and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Ana Gasteyer defended Dunster and said her children have caught her watching old sketches. Still, Dunster believes the video game aspect takes things to a different level

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 18 hours ago

Khloe Kardashian Confirms Name of Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy Keeps With Family Tradition

Donald Trump 20 hours ago

Meek Mill Says He and Donald Trump Share the Same Lawyer

"It puts a whole different meaning to playing with yourself …" he said.

This article tagged under:

ted lassoFIFAThe Kelly Clarkson Show
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us