Terri Irwin hasn't dated since Steve Irwin died — but reveals who she is ‘in love' with

Terri Irwin is giving an update on her love life nearly 18 years after the death of her husband, Steve Irwin.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Irwin said she's not interested in dating again because she already had a great romance with Steve Irwin.

“I totally got my happily ever after,” she said. “And while there are a lot of wonderful men in the world, can you see another Steve Irwin? I just can’t. I’d be like, ‘I love that you’re a librarian and the dude decimal system is cool, but I got to go jump a crocodile and do that.’ Forget that.”

Although Irwin has seemingly ruled out dating all together, she joked that there might be one celebrity crush who could change her mind.

“I am in love with Russell Crowe desperately, but we all are,” she said, while also referencing her children, Bindi, 25, and Robert, 20.

Jason Merritt/FilmMagic via Getty Images Russell Crowe and Terri Irwin during 2007 Australia Week Gala - Arrivals in Los Angeles, California, United States.

“We’ve been friends for decades and he’s just the most wonderful human being. Makes me laugh,” she said of the actor. “But no, he’s got a delightful girlfriend, Brittany, and is doing amazing things.”

When it comes to her love life, Irwin said she's happy being by herself.

“I had the best marriage in the whole world for 14 years, and I’m very comfortable with the person I see in the mirror,” she said. “So I’m okay to be on my own now. And I’m lonely for Steve, but I’m not a lonely person, so I’m very lucky.”

Irwin also opened up about her decision not to date in 2016.

“I haven’t been on a single date since Steve died,” she told Australian Women's Weekly.

“If I hadn’t met Steve, I probably would never have married because I wasn’t looking for love when I met him,” she added.

In 2006, Steve Irwin died from an injury he sustained from a stingray. He was 44.

In 2022, Bindi Irwin commemorated her parents' 30th wedding anniversary when she shared a sweet throwback photo of the couple sitting on a couch together.

In the pic, they both wore their famous khakis from the Australia Zoo.

Bindi Irwin captioned the picture, “30 years of a love story that has inspired the world. ❤️."

