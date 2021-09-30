Texas TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, 3 Others Dead Following Police Chase

Gabriel Salazar (known as @gabenotbabe to his 2.2 million TikTok followers) has died at just 19 years old.

He was the driver involved in a police chase on Sunday, Sept. 26, which resulted in a fatal car crash that killed himself and three passengers, according to statements from the Texas Highway Patrol and Zavala County Sheriff's Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said Salazar was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro north on US Highway 83 near La Pryor, Texas, around 1:25 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a deputy overheard a Crystal City Police Department officer initiate a traffic stop. The officer then said he was in "active pursuit" of a white Chevy Camaro.

The deputy tried to help deploy a "tire deflation device," but was "unsuccessful," according to the department. The deputy said he later heard a CCPD officer advise that "the vehicle had rolled over and that it was fully engulfed in flames."

Celebrity Deaths: 2021's Fallen Stars

Salazar had driven off the road, over-corrected and traveled across the roadway onto a ditch, Texas Highway Patrol said in a statement obtained by E! News. "The vehicle struck some trees, rolled several times, and the vehicle caught fire," the authorities stated.

Salazar, who was from San Antonio, suffered "injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene. His passengers were also pronounced dead on site, including Jose Luis Jimenez-Mora, 41, Jose Molina-Lara, 23, and Sergio Espinoza-Flores, 36. "All three passengers were Mexican Nationals," according to the highway patrol.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash, according to authorities.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $38,000 for Salazar's family.

"I don't know what's real and not real anymore," the organizer wrote on the fundraiser. "We couldn't believe it the moment we found out. Dont really want to get into details because it's so hard for us to even talk about the pain he went through. Never expected this happen but now you're watching over us."

Organizer Chris Vazquez shared, "Gabriel loved his family and was always horsing around with her sister and little brother. He was always there with a big hug and smile, and his family will never forget those warm moments. He was so funny with a quiet sense of humor and sarcasm."