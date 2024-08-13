‘The Bachelor' season 29 star revealed

Originally appeared on E! Online

"The Bachelor" is gearing up for another rosy — or thorny — chapter.

As Jenn Tran continues her journey to find love on "The Bachelorette," ABC announced its lead for the next season of "The Bachelor" airing in 2025: Grant Ellis. The day trader, 30, had an emotional exit in the Aug. 12 episode.

"Jenn is a great woman," Ellis told the cameras before leaving. "I expressed my love for her. I poured everything out and it wasn't good enough. It just sucks knowing that you feel some way about somebody and they don't feel the same about you."

The Houston native added, "I want a family, you know? I want to be happy. I want a wife."

He's now ready to find the one.

"A self-proclaimed mama’s boy, Ellis’ infectious smile and unwavering positivity instantly brightens every room he enters," read a press release from ABC. "The former pro basketball player is passionate about his career as a day trader, but when he’s not immersed in the fast-paced world of finance, you can find him cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights."

The statement continued, "As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures."

It was just five months ago that "The Bachelor" season 28 lead Joey Graziadei got engaged to winner Kelsey Anderson during the March 25 finale.

"I can't wait another minute to tell you that I love you," the 29-year-old said, before proposing to Kelsey. "There is something about you. You have this infectious energy that makes me smile. It's a feeling I've never had before." "I know during this time that we've built a very strong flame and the only reason I know that flame will never go out is because you're my light," the former tennis instructor continued. "I have known for a while that I've wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn't know how beautiful that life could be until I met you."

And the couple is still going strong. In fact, they've already decided on one wedding detail: Their honeymoon location.

As Graziadei previously told E! News, "We both want to go to Italy."

Though "there's a lot to figure out still" when it comes to the ceremony itself, Graziadei is confident in his decision to propose to Kelsey.

"It's her. Just the way that I said all the time," he explained to E! in March. "She's such a bright light. She gives me so much confirmation all the time, reaffirmation of her love for me. I know how she feels because of how she shows it."