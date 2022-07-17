The Boss Gets a Promotion — Bruce Springsteen Welcomes His First Grandchild

Bruce Springsteen is now a grandfather! On Friday, July 15, Springsteen's wife, Patti Scialfa, shared a sweet black-and-white photo of their 28-year-old son, Sam, with his partner and baby.

Scialfa captioned the photo, "Walking the baby_. Lily Harper Springsteen."

In the heartwarming post, Scialfa also shared a second photo of her beautiful grandchild. In the pic, Lily wore a cute pink hat and mittens.

Fans expressed their joy in the comments section. One wrote, "Waaaait a minute! Do we have a baby Springsteen? Ahhhhhh."

Another said, "Congrats!!! She is beautiful !! Love the name .. we are quite fond of the 'Harper' part since we have a Harper too."

A third added, "Oh! Congratulations! And welcome to the world dear Lily, what a beautiful news! Lots of health to all!"

Springsteen shares Sam and his two other kids, Evan, 31, and Jessica, 30, with Scialfa. Sam is Springsteen's youngest child.

In January 2020, Sam was sworn in as a firefighter in Jersey City, New Jersey. When Springsteen attended the ceremony, he told CBS, “It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we are just excited for him today.”

Sam also told the news station that the training he went through "wasn't easy."

Springsteen has also been busy himself. He's been planning his tour with the E Street Band for next year. In May, the "Dancing in the Dark" singer announced that he'll be performing with the band in February 2023 and this will be the first time that they're going to hit the road together in six years.

The musicians are going to start their tour in Tampa, Florida in February of next year and will also hit other cities like Washington, D.C., Seattle and New York before they head to Europe. In late 2023, the band will return to the U.S. to play a series of outdoor concerts.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling, to be honest with you,” the musician and podcaster told host Jim Rotolo on E Street Radio at the time. “It doesn’t feel that long, but… I’ve got the jones to play live very badly at this point. So I’m deeply looking forward to getting out there in front of our fans.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: