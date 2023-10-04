‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' is premiering from its new NYC studio on Oct. 16

Kelly Clarkson is back and better than ever.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” moved production of the popular daytime talk show from Los Angeles to New York City with filming beginning in its new "state-of-the-art studio" on Oct. 10.

Filming will take place out of 30 Rock in the newly revamped Studio 6A, former home of "Late Night" hosted by David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock,” Clarkson said in a statement. “There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

The new space boasts a technical facility, support team area, green rooms for guests and 200 seats to welcome fans to participate in a live in-studio experience.

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, Syndication Studios and E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment, said: “We launched the past two season premieres in New York with great success. When the opportunity to bring the show under the same roof as “Today,” Seth, Jimmy and “SNL” presented itself, we felt it was the perfect way to re-energize the show going into the fifth season.”

Season 5 of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" premieres on Oct. 16 and fans can expect to enjoy many more episodes to come.

Last November, the show was renewed through 2025.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" and this station are both part of the NBCUniversal family.