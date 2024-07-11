‘The Shining' star Shelley Duvall dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the actress who captivated audiences in the 1980 horror classic "The Shining," died Thursday. She was 75.

Duvall's longtime partner, Dan Gilroy, told NBC News that Duvall died in her sleep of complications from diabetes at the home they shared in Blanco, Texas.

“She's gone after much suffering, which I guess is a good thing, which after 34 years… I can't tell you how much I miss her,” Gilroy said.

The actress had disappeared from Hollywood in the mid-1990s but resurfaced on "The Dr. Phil Show" in November 2016 to detail her ongoing battle with mental illness.

In the episode, Duvall told Dr. Phil she didn't believe Robin Williams was dead and that she continued to see him.

Williams died by suicide in 2014.

Duvall starred alongside Williams as Olive Oyl in a live-screen portrayal of "Popeye" in 1980.

The then 67-year-old actress, whose last film was 2002's "Manna from Heaven," said to Dr. Phil, "I am very sick. I need help."

Before quitting Hollywood, Duvall was the head of her own production company, Think Entertainment, which produced children’s programming for cable television.

In her onscreen debut in 1970, she played Astrodome tour guide Suzanne Davis in "Brewster McCloud," directed by Robert Altman.

Duvall starred in seven films directed by her mentor Altman, including "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" (1971), "Thieves Like Us" (1974); "Nashville" (1975); "Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson" (1976); "3 Women" (1977).