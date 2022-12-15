This is The Sweet Nickname Dakota Johnson Calls Stepfather Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas may no longer be married to Dakota Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, but the two have maintained their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship over the years.

The "Puss in Boots" star shared several of their sweet memories on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, including the adorable nickname Johnson dubbed him.

"She called me 'Paponio," the 62-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I am 'Papi' and 'Antonio' altogether, so she always called me 'Paponio.'"

With the holidays fast approaching, Banderas shared that he and Johnson don't have any upcoming plans to reunite, mainly because, "Dakota became a very busy person," he said, "and she's working all the time."

In fact, Banderas said the last two times he met up with the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star were at film festivals. But there's one event they both attended that holds a special place in his heart. In 2019, Johnson presented him with the Hollywood Actor Award for his role in "Pain And Glory" at the Hollywood Film Awards.

"She gave it to me and she gave one of the most beautiful speeches that anybody has given me," the actor shared. "So, I was very thankful to know that she thought that about Papi."

Another close person in Banderas' life is his fellow actor and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" co-star, Salma Hayek. Having first met while working on the 1995 film "Desperado," the star told E! News that they have "kept the relationship going as friends for many years."

"Worked together again in "Frida" after that, and then came "Puss in Boots," and we've done two of those," he continued. And in addition to 2021's "Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard," the two have starred in a total of five films together.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" premieres in theaters Dec. 21.

