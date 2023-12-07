Tim Allen's ‘The Santa Clause' costar accuses him of being rude on set

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tim Allen wasn't so jolly on set, according to a former costar.

Casey Wilson accused the "Toy Story" alum of being difficult to work with on their 2022 Disney+ series "The Santa Clauses," the latest installment of "The Santa Clause" franchise, which kicked off in 1994 with Allen playing divorced-dad-turned-Father Christmas Scott Calvin.

"Tim Allen was such a b----," Wilson said on a recent episode of her "B---- Sesh" podcast. "Worst, truly single worst experience I've ever had with a co star ever."

The "Happy Endings" actress, 43, recalled filming one scene in which her character—the older version of lactose intolerant Sara—sees Santa (Allen) enter her home and thinks he's a burglar.

"I'm supposed to throw things at him," Wilson explained. "He's coming down the chimney, obviously as Santa. And I am woken up thinking there's an intruder—basically like a home invasion scene."

However, she said Allen wasn't thrilled by her performance so he went over a producer standing a few feet away from her.

"I basically hear him—he goes, 'You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'" Wilson continued. "The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, 'Tim would ask that you stopped stepping on his lines.'"

She added, "When he was done, he was so f------ rude. Never made eye contact, never said anything. It was it was so uncomfortable."

E! News has reached out to Disney and Allen's rep for comment but hasn't heard back.

Allen stepped back into the big red suit last year, more than 15 years after the third movie was released.

"As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids," the "Home Improvement" star told Entertainment Weekly ahead of the show's premiere. "When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there's big smiles on people's faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa's in the room."

The 70-year-old also got to share the experience with his real-life daughter Elizabeth Allen-Dick, 14, who made her acting debut as Santa's daughter Sandra.

"It's difficult to believe, but it had very little to do with me," he confessed of her casting, though he acknowledged that she's been around Hollywood all her life. "We got to play all the time as a comedian. I'm that way around the house. She's able to take a line, make it her own, add value to it and be honest about it. And it was an amazing experience."