Movies and Entertainment

Tobey Maguire and 16-Year-Old Daughter Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at Movie Premiere

Maguire also has a 13-year-old son with ex Jennifer Meyer.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

Tobey Maguire attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Tobey Maguire brought along a very special guest to the premiere of his new movie, “Babylon.”

Maguire’s daughter, Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, 16, accompanied the “Spider-Man” star to the premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Maguire, 47, turned out at the event in a traditional black suit with black tie and a beard covering his face. Ruby wore a slinky dress over tights, a thin necklace, black ankle boots shoes and a red coat with furred collar.

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire and Tobey Maguire attend the Global Premiere Screening of "Babylon" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Maguire shares Ruby with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer. The couple, who also has son Otis, 13, married in 2007 and separated in 2016. Meyer filed for divorce in 2020.

“In that moment, I was able to make a conscious decision of how this breakup was going to go and trust that the universe had my back, had our back as a couple, for our children, for all of these things, and really, it’s been the most beautiful experience of my life having this beautiful breakup,” she said on “The World’s Frist Podcast” this past June.

Ruby Sweetheart Maguire, Tobey Maguire arrives at the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

“I can’t even explain. I would literally do anything in the world for Tobey. He is my brother. I love him to death and we have the most beautiful family.”

Entertainment News

news 12 hours ago

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Opens to $134 Million, Just Missing Box Office Expectations

Saturday Night Live 23 hours ago

‘SNL' Cast Serenades Cecily Strong With ‘Blue Christmas' in Final Sketch

“Babylon,” which also stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde and Jean Smart, opens Dec. 23.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainmentmovies
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us