Tom Brady includes ex Gisele Bündchen in Mother's Day tribute about ‘powerful moms'

Tom Brady wished all the women in his life a happy Mother's Day, including his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion celebrated the holiday May 13 with a sweet message on Instagram for his mother, as well as Bündchen, with whom he has two kids, and ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, with whom he has one.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love," he captioned a carousel of pictures that featured his mother with her grandchildren, as well as photos of his sisters, a photo of Bündchen riding horses with their kids Vivian, 11, and son Benjamin, 14, and a shot of him with Moynahan and their son, Jack, 16.

Brady's post comes on the heels of his Netflix roast that happened live on May 5, in which he was mocked about his relationship with Moynahan and teased about his divorce from Bündchen.

“Five-time Super Bowl MVP, most career wins, most career touchdowns. You have seven rings. Well, eight, now that Gisele gave hers back,” comedian Nikki Glaser said, in one of the night's more memorable jokes.

In an emotional interview earlier this year, Bündchen said her "heartbreaking" divorce from Brady came with the silver lining of being able to re-create her life.

"It's heartbreaking to go through that," Bündchen told ABC News’ Robin Roberts in an interview released March 7.

“It’s definitely a time of a transition that had to take place,” she added. “I don’t think you wish for that. But I think sometimes in life, things happen. And now I get to create. It's a new season and I'm grateful for all of it.”

Bündchen and Brady were together for 16 years and married for 13 before divorcing in 2022.

In 2022, after 22 seasons in the NFL, Brady said he was retiring from professional football, only to change his mind two months later and play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two finalized their divorce in October 2022. Brady retired from football for good in 2023.

Here’s a timeline of Brady and Bündchen’s relationship, in their own words.

2006: Brady and Bündchen go on a blind date

Brady and Bündchen first met in December 2006 when their mutual friends set them up on a blind date.

“I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’" Brady recalled in a September 2021 interview for WSJ Magazine. “I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life.”

Bündchen recalled their first encounter in a March 2009 interview with Vanity Fair. Bündchen said she thought that Brady had the "most beautiful, charismatic smile" that she's ever seen.

After talking to him for three hours, Bündchen said that she didn't want to leave. She remembered feeling "connected" to him on that very same day.

“Love is something that grows, that comes from nourishment; it builds. But there is a great feeling that happens, that is telling you, I don’t want to leave this room! Whatever that’s called, that’s what happened," she said.

2006: Brady learns he's going to be a father

Soon after they started dating, Brady's ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan announced that she was pregnant with his child and planned on having the baby.

“It was definitely a surprise for both of us,” Bündchen recalled to Vanity Fair. “In the beginning, you’re living this romantic fantasy; you’re thinking, This can’t be true, it’s so good! And then, whoops —wake-up call!”

Bündchen, in the interview, said she thought about whether or not she should stay with the athlete. If they broke up, then he could possibly work things out with his ex.

“But when people break up, it’s for a reason," she said.

Staying together through Moynahan's pregnancy only made Bündchen learn how strong she and her beau were as a couple. In fact, she called it a "blessing" because it showed them both what they were made of.

“I wouldn’t have seen the integrity in him — the way he was a good person through all the times. I was like, You have the heart in a good place!" she said. "It made me feel more in love with him; it made me realize who he was. Our relationship has become so much stronger, and I think I wouldn’t be as certain as I am today if it weren’t for that.”

2007: Brady's son Jack is born

In August 2007, Brady officially became a father when he welcomed son John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan.

In a September 2018 interview with People, Bündchen said that she was "grateful" for Moynahan because she brought Jack into the world. “He opened my heart in ways I didn’t even know my heart could expand,” Bündchen said.

“I know this was hard, but I couldn’t imagine my life without (Jack). I call him my bonus child," she said.

2009: Brady and Bündchen get married

Brady and Bündchen got married in February 2009, just one month after they got engaged.

The two tied the knot in a private ceremony at St. Monica Catholic Church in California before they had their second ceremony in April 2009 at Bündchen’s Costa Rica home.

They welcome their first child together

In December 2009, Bündchen became a mom when she welcomed her first child, son Benjamin Rein Brady, with the 7-time Super Bowl winner.

Looking back on that time in 2018, Bündchen said she had a hard time adjusting.

“When I became a mom, I kind of lost myself. It was like a part of me died,” she told People. “I’d been this very independent person. It was all about me. But now I had this little being, and I suddenly felt l couldn’t do other things and that was very hard for me. All I ever wanted was to be a mom, but when you’re actually experiencing that, it’s a shock.”

Bündchen added that being a parent had sometimes taken a toll on her marriage. “You’re overwhelmed and tired and then you’re not the nicest partner,” she said.

2012: They welcome their second child

In December 2012, the couple expanded their family when they welcomed their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, into the world.

On Facebook, Bündchen shared a photo of herself holding her daughter's tiny hand. She captioned it, "We feel so lucky to have been able to experience the miracle of birth once again and are forever grateful for the opportunity to be the parents of another little angel."

2015: Brady denies divorce rumors

In 2015, Brady was accused of playing with under-inflated footballs during the New England Patriots’ win against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2014 AFC Championship game. The scandal was known as "Deflategate."

Amid the turbulence, headlines about Brady's marriage sprung up. However, Brady affirmed the strength of his relationship with Bündchen during a radio interview with Boston’s WEEI 93.7 FM.

“We’re in a great place, I’ll just say that,” Brady said at the time, per People. “I’m a lucky man. I’ve been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there’s no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I’ve been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don’t think anything will ever get in the way of that.”

2020: Brady gets real about how his football career impacted his marriage

Brady shed some light on his marriage with Bündchen during a 2020 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family. She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’" he said.

"And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’"

Brady said that hearing about his wife's issues in the marriage was a big wake-up call for him and he started to focus more on his family.

2022: Brady announces he's retiring from football

After 22 seasons on the field, Brady announced that he was leaving his football career behind.

"I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it's best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes," Brady wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in February 2022.

Bündchen also expressed her joy over her husband leaving football.

On Instagram, she wrote, "I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!"

Soon after, Brady un-retires from football

Less than two months after he announced his retirement, Brady reneged on his decision to leave the NFL behind and said his "place is still on the field. And not in the stands."

"That time will come," he tweeted in March. "But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Bündchen wrote in the comments of his post, “Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Bündchen then expresses concerns over Brady's return to football

Despite her initially supporting his decision, Bündchen said that she did have concerns over Brady's return to football.

"This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told ELLE in September 2022. "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bündchen added that she's been very supportive of Brady's NFL career and it makes her "happy."

However, the fashionista does have a "huge list of things" that she wants to accomplish too.

Bündchen and Brady reportedly hire divorce lawyers

Amid reports that the two are facing marital woes, NBC News confirmed that Bündchen and Brady both hired divorce attorneys in October 2022.

On Oct. 4, TODAY reached out to both Brady and Bündchen’s representatives, who declined to comment.

Bündchen's comments on an Instagram post about relationships is raising speculation

Amid rumors of relationship struggles with Brady, Bündchen left a comment on an Instagram post that some are saying indicate her mindset.

Life coach Jay Shetty posted a quote on Instagram, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you.”

Below, Bündchen commented with the prayer hand emojis, typically interpreted as a show of support. TODAY has reached out to Brady and Bündchen’s representative for comment.

Bündchen and Brady finalize their divorce

After 13 years of marriage, Brady and Bündchen both announced that they were going their separate ways on Oct. 28.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote on his Instagram Story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” he added. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for so many people who go through the same thing every day around the world.

“However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written,” Brady continued. “And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.”

In Bündchen's announcement, she noted that she will keep making their kids a priority as well, and she will co-parent her kids with Brady.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen added.

Bündchen opens up about their divorce

In a March interview with Vanity Fair, Bündchen opened up about her divorce from Brady and said it felt "like a death and a rebirth.”

“It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said.

In the interview, Bündchen also talked about the alleged rumors that she's dating her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

“I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said of the tabloids, adding that she's become "great friends" with Valente and his brothers.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy," she said.

As for another rumor that surfaced online about Bündchen dating billionaire real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer, she said there's nothing to it.

“I have zero relationship with him in any way,” Bündchen explained, adding that the rumor is "ridiculous."

Bündchen describes life after divorce and co-parenting

In a lengthy interview released on March 7, 2024, Bündchen told ABC News that her relationship journey had offered some clarity.

“Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want,” the supermodel told ABC News' Robin Roberts.

Bündchen became emotional during the interview, at one point asking the crew to stop filming while she collected herself.

But despite her relationship's difficulties, the mom of two (who called herself a "bonus mom" to Brady's son Jack, whose mother is actor Bridget Moynahan) said she felt "blessed" by the experience.

"I don’t think you wish for (divorce)” she said. “But I think sometimes in life things happen. I feel so blessed because, like, I wouldn’t change anything in my life. I had incredible experiences. I learned so much. I have my children, which are the biggest blessings in my life.

“I get to learn new things, and I get to walk my path in a different way," she said.

She also touched on the challenges of co-parenting the couple's children.

“There’s easier days than others. But it’s amazing that the kids — they’re super smart children,” she said with a laugh. “They know what they can get away with."

For more on Bündchen's ABC News interview, go here.

May 2024: Tom Brady gets teased for Gisele Bündchen divorce in Netflix roast

Brady was the guest of honor on Netflix's “The Roast of Tom Brady” on May 5, 2024, and the performers did not back down when it came to poking fun at his relationship with Bündchen.

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice,” host Kevin Hart told Brady near the beginning of the ceremony. “Gisele gave you an ultimatum. Gisele said, ‘You retire or we’re done.' That’s what she said to you, Tom. ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go 8-9, and all it will cost is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f--- you gotta do.”

Comedian Jeff Ross also addressed the split.

“Give it up for the lord of the Super Bowl rings, my friend Tom Brady. A man who has so many rings, he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jiu-jitsu teacher,” he said, alluding to rumors that Bündchen has been dating her jiu-jitsu coach, Joaquim Valente.

Will Ferrell appeared on the roast as his “Anchorman” character, Ron Burgundy.

“Poor Gisiele,” he said, mispronouncing her name. “It took her 13 years to learn what we all knew. Tom is boring.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: