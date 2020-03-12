Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson ‘Not Really Worried About’ Coronavirus Diagnosis, Son Says

Both Tom Hanks and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, tested positive for the new coronavirus but their older son, actor Chet Hanks, says not to worry.

After Tom Hanks, 63, wrote on Instagram, that he and Wilson had tested positive for the coronavirus, Chet Hanks, 29, made his own Instagram video to tell fans not to worry.

"Yeah, it’s true, my parents got coronavirus. It’s crazy," Chet said in the video. "They both are fine, they’re not even that sick."

He added that his parents were "not really worried about it," although they were taking the "necessary health precautions, obviously."

His dad echoed those sentiments in his post.

“We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia to film a movie about Elvis Presley, according to Deadline. In a statement to NBC News, Warner Bros. confirmed that a cast member of the film had tested positively for COVID-19, but it did not identify Hanks.

"We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual," the company said in a statement. "The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world."

Wilson and Hanks have been married since 1988 and have two sons together, Chet and Truman. Hanks has two other children, Colin and Elizabeth Hanks, from his previous marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Chet Hanks said Wednesday night that his parents are not "tripping" about the coronavirus diagnosis.

"I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes but I think it’s all going to be all right," he said. "I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about."

