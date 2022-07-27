obituary

Tony Dow, Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,' Dies at 77 a Day After Death Was Prematurely Announced

Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the reliable older brother on the iconic 1950s and '60s television show, told fans in May that his cancer had returned

By Minyvonne Burke and Diana Dasrath | NBC News

Tony Dow
American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images

"Leave It to Beaver" actor Tony Dow has died following a recent cancer diagnosis, his family and representatives confirmed on Wednesday. He was 77.

Dow’s manager, Frank Bilotta, spoke to NBC News and confirmed the death, saying the actor and director had been diagnosed with liver cancer.

“Although this is a very sad day, I have comfort and peace that he is in a better place,” his son, Christopher Dow, said in a statement posted to his father's official Facebook page. "He was the best Dad anyone could ask for. He was my coach, my mentor, my voice of reason, my best friend, my best man in my wedding, and my hero."

