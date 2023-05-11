Tori Spelling’s kids have been dealing with continued health issues and she says it's due to mold in their home.

The actor revealed on Instagram on May 10, that she took her youngest kids to urgent care after being sick for months. She said their constant sickness comes after they discovered mold at the house her family is renting.

“Let’s talk about MOLD…” Spelling began her lengthy post. “Here we are again at Urgent Care. We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.”

However, she wrote that when her kids are at home sick more than at school, she had “to reassess what was going on.”

The “BH90210” star said her 10-year-old son Finn and 6-year-old Beau were “so sick,” sleeping all day and saying they were feeling dizzy when they stood.

“I knew something bigger was going on. Enter Mold inspection!” she wrote, adding that they discovered “extreme mold” in their home. “The pieces all started to fall into place.”

“Has anyone ever been thru Mold Infections? You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and like my poor Finn skin rashes as well,” she continued. “As we sit here today in Urgent Care … watching everyone getting swabbed and first up Finn with Strep throat and high fever of 103. We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT. We now GET IT!”

Spelling, who shares her five children with husband Dean McDermott, said “in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed” she will now have to vacate their home as soon as possible.

Spelling and McDermott are also parents to Liam, 16, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11. The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star previously opened up about her children’s health issues.

On Jan. 11, she revealed Stella was hospitalized and “diagnosed with a hemiplegic migraine“ — a rare type of migraine that primarily impacts one side of the body. She later shared an update saying that the specific type of migraine is hereditary and runs in her husband’s family.

A couple weeks later, the actor posted that two more of her children went to the hospital, marking this her third visit that month. That time, she took Liam to get checked after a “viral infection triggered severe migraine and neck pain.”

Beau was also there. At the time she shared, “He’s ok! He was born with one kidney that doesn’t completely empty so he’s having his renal scan done today.”

