Chicago

Scenes from a movie: Mysterious flood at Titanic exhibit ‘eerily resembled' film

The start of the flood was captured on surveillance video, which Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla said "gave me goosebumps"

By Alex Fisher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mysterious flood at a suburban Titanic exhibit has museum officials questioning after footage of the water bursting into the building appeared to resemble scenes from the classic movie.

The Volo Museum's $6 million Titanic exhibit, which is just over a year old, was temporarily closed after it was submerged in water during recent storms in the Chicago area. Museum officials said the building has been known for its paranormal activity, with numerous "unusual and unexplainable occurrences" over the years, and the latest incident was "no exception."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

"This is the first flood to happen in this building in 40 years," museum director Brian Grams said in a statement. "We thoroughly inspected everything, and there were no broken pipes, roof leaks, or any other obvious points of entry for such large amounts of water. Even the perimeter of the building, with a concrete floor, was dry with no evidence of cracks or holes. The flood is a total mystery."

The start of the flood was captured on surveillance video, which Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla said "gave me goosebumps."

"Watching the water rush in on the footage eerily resembled scenes from the Titanic movie," Wojdyla said. "What really gave me goosebumps was watching the flood start from under that car that inspired our entire exhibit."

That car is a 1912 Renault French concept car. Only two vehicles were ever produced. One of them was the only car on the Titanic, which now rests at the bottom of the ocean. Its sister car is now the only one left in existence and rests in Volo Museum's Titanic Exhibit.

The flooding forced the museum to temporarily close the exhibit as staff rushed to dismantle and preserve the historic contents. It is expected to reopen Thursday.

Entertainment News

Sports 7 hours ago

Jason Kelce says he hasn't experienced post-retirement depression yet — but expects it to ‘set in'

Movies 10 hours ago

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright reunite and de-age in innovative new film ‘Here'

The museum has a "reputation as a hotspot for paranormal activity," even at one point garnering attention from the Discovery Channel's "Ghost Hunters."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

ChicagoTrending News
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us