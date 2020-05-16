‘Trading Spaces’ Star Frank Bielec Dead at 72

"Trading Spaces" star Frank Bielec died at the age of 72 on Friday.

Bielec's wife, Judy Bielec, told TMZ that her husband suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was pronounced dead the following day at a Houston hospital.

The TLC Network also confirmed the death of the celebrated designer, taking to Twitter with a post memorializing the creative.

"A sad day for the TLC family as we learn of the passing of beloved Trading Spaces designer Frank Bielec," the tweet read on Saturday morning. "We will miss and remember him fondly, his quirky style and wonderful sense of humor. We share our love and condolences with the entire Bielec family at this difficult time."

In the time since his passing, colleagues and friends of Bielec have shown an outpouring of love, including "Trading Spaces" and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" host Ty Pennington.

"One of the best humans I've had the good fortune to call friend," 55-year-old Pennington tweeted. "You will be missed Frank."

Interior designer Vern Yip, known for his frequent appearances on "Trading Spaces," also sent a touching tribute.

"Lovely Frank Bielec passed away today from complications following a heart attack," 51-year-old Yip wrote on Twitter. "Funny, wise, nice, and talented, he always lent perspective and levity to every situation. Thank you for always being kind to me. I will miss you dearly friend."

Bielec first appeared on "Trading Spaces" 19 years ago. The designer was also part of TLC's 2018 reboot of the show, which included a majority of its original cast.