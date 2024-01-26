Travis Kelce's dad didn't know Taylor Swift's name when they met

Originally appeared on E! Online

There must have been a glitch when Travis Kelce's dad met Taylor Swift.

Ed Kelce revealed he drew a blank space the first time the "Cruel Summer" singer showed up to Travis Kelce's house before a Kansas City Chiefs game early on in the couple's romance.

"When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he's not there," Ed Kelce recounted on Audacy's 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland Jan. 26. When he spotted Swift in the crowd, he remembered turning to his girlfriend Maureen and saying, "'Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don't know what her name is.'"

"Jeez," the Kelce patriarch continued, "you know, like a real idiot."

Thankfully, Ed Kelce's girlfriend was able to get him out of the woods.

"And she says, 'You don't know her?" Ed Kelce shared. "This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.'"

After spending some time with the Grammy winner, Ed Kelce is certain her success isn't some hoax.

"I think she's out there following her passion," he said, "doing what she knows and what she enjoys, and people are just throwing money at her, you know what I mean?"

Why Travis Kelce Could Be \The 1\ for Taylor Swift

But Ed Kelce's blunder wasn't the only encounter he's since shared with Kelce.

Travis Kelce met Taylor Swift at midnight along with their friends and family. The NFL star, 34, opened up on the Jan. 3 episode of his podcast "New Heights" with his brother Jason Kelce about how he and the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Cincinnati Bengals made New Year's Eve just that much sweeter.

He and the 34-year-old were also photographed deep in conversation at a Chiefs Game back in October—a meeting that enchanted Travis Kelce.

"You can see in this picture all he's doing is just pumping her up," the NFL star joked to his brother and co-host, Jason Kelce, during the Oct. 18 episode of their "New Heights" podcast. "He's started listening to her music a little more."

Jason Kelce had a pretty good guess as to what Ed Kelce said to Swift, quipping, "Bless his heart."

"He said, 'Now I've taken all of your CDs out at the local library, and I've burned them onto my computer,'" the Philadelphia Eagles player joked. "Because that is legal, as a taxpaying citizen."