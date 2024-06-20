Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly yelling at yacht

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday morning in Miami Beach after allegedly yelling at people on a yacht and admitting he had been drinking, telling officers "It's Miami," authorities said.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was charged with trespassing on property and disorderly intoxication, Miami-Dade jail records showed. He later posted bond, which was set at $650.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to 300 Alton Road dock D for a disturbance on one of the yachts. Scott was allegedly yelling at occupants of the vessel from the dock.

Officers said they told him to sit, but he kept standing up. Authorities told him to leave or be arrested, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Travis Scott, also known as Jacques Bermon Webster II

The complainant reportedly did not want to press charges, but did want the rapper off of the vessel.

“Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” authorities said.

When Scott made it back to a vehicle that was waiting for him, he allegedly "told one of his security personnel to get out of the vehicle. The defendant then stated to officers, 'If he gets in the vehicle he's gonna catch a fade,' which is slang for fighting," police said.

Eventually, he did leave the marina in a vehicle, but returned five minutes later, bypassing officers in the parking lot and making his way toward the yacht, according to the arrest report.

Police said when Scott started speaking to officers, he began yelling, “becoming erratic, disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.”

Scott, 33, was arrested and later “admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami,’" according to police.

At 8:45 a.m., the rapper seemed to joke about the arrest, tweeting, "Lol." He also later shared an edited photo of his mugshot on his Instagram story.

Lol — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 20, 2024

Scott shares two children with influencer, business woman and Kardashian-clan member Kylie Jenner.

He is eight days away from his European tour, Circus Maximus, which is set to begin at the GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on June 28.

In 2021, the native of Houston, Texas, faced serious scrutiny for the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival, which left 10 people dead. He settled the last of the wrongful death lawsuits against him in May, according to the Houston Chronicle, which cited the lawyer for the youngest victim, 9-year-old Ezra Blount.

Scott later announced the launch of Project HEAL, a "multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today's youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.