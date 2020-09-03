Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Apologizes After Insensitive Tweet About Using His ‘Platforms'

There's a level of concern over Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph's latest tweets.

The Grammy-winning performer caught some flak on Wednesday, Sept. 2 after some didn't find his attempt at a joke funny.

"You guys keep asking me to use my platforms," he tweeted along with photos of platform sneakers. "Feels good to dust these bad boys off."

After receiving backlash from fans over the quip, Joseph launched into a series of more serious tweets about putting mental health first. "Your own mental health should always be a priority," he urged. "I'm amazed at how easy it is to forget that simple fact. it's something that can sneak up on you, then eventually you check in on it and realize it's in really bad shape."

"I'm trying to cut through to who really needs to hear this," the singer continued. "This is tough, but it's not hopeless. fighting for your mental health is not public, it's not glorious, it's not even interesting, but it's the greatest challenge you will face."

Joseph went on to share a few of his personal methods for coping. "I use music, humor, being alone, breaks from social media, family, uncomfortable and honest conversations with friends, and sometimes crying," he listed. "A few tools, but they don't all work for everyone. find what helps you take back ground lost."

He told fans, "I really don't know if i can even handle everything that's happening right now. the scariest place to be is when you find yourself in a spot where you can't find an answer to the question, 'what's the point?' there has to be a point."

Joseph then shared some statistics on suicide. "Mentally/emotionally, i can only carry so much, because what i do care about is so heavy, the thought of adding more on top of it makes me want to stop trying," he tweeted. "But we can never stop trying."

As the star concluded his tweets, he posted a link to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's website ahead of the start of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week on Sept. 6.

"I respect all the warriors out there fighting for different causes. there is honor in it, purpose, and it can make our world better. i just want to remind you what i'm fighting for: your mental health is more important today than it ever has been. you're not alone," Joseph told fans. "You don't know what someone else is going through. what other invisible weights they may be struggling to carry. keep that in mind as you go about your interactions. and take care of yourself, please."

However, the star continued to face disapproval in the comments for his initial "platforms" tweet. Joseph made it clear he was not sorry about it, tweeting, "This isn't a notes app moment. i'm doubling down on my platform tweet. it was fantastic."

my tweet wasn’t suppose to be about human rights. so in case you are wondering where i stand: Black Lives Matter.

i just wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant a lot to me for a long time.

but now I see there is no room for that right now. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 3, 2020

A few hours later, following continued criticism for not speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement and claims his "platforms" tweet was insensitive, he changed his tune. "My tweet wasn't suppose to be about human rights," he clarified. "So in case you are wondering where i stand: Black Lives Matter. i just wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant a lot to me for a long time. but now I see there is no room for that right now."

"I'm truly sorry if it hurt anyone," the performer concluded with a link to ways to help in the movement. "Here is a link with a lot of great info that i stand by."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).