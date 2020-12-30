Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee Gibson are going their separate ways.

The Fast & Furious actor took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to announce the couple's split after about four years of marriage. "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the joint statement began. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

Tyrese and Samantha, who tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2017, share a 2-year-old daughter named Soraya.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other," the duo's statement continued. "Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."

2020 Celebrity Breakups

Tyrese and Samantha went on to say that they have "so much" love and respect for each other.

"We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," their statement noted. "As if 2020 hasn't already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021."

The duo concluded their statement by asking, "We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."

In addition to Soraya, Tyrese is also dad to 13-year-old daughter Shayla, who he shares with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.