Usher weighs in on debate over Keke Palmer's concert appearance after her boyfriend's critical comments

Usher didn't get too caught up in the aftermath of Keke Palmer's appearance at his concert.



In case you missed it, the "Nope" star was serenaded by the singer when she attended one of his Las Vegas residency shows in early July wearing a sultry black see-through dress.

Shortly thereafter, her boyfriend Darius Jackson—with whom she shares 5-month-old son Leo—caused a stir after he publicly commented on her attire, tweeting in part, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," adding in later tweets that he had "standards & morals" that he believed in.

Now, Usher is sharing his thoughts on the moment, noting that it was one "worth talking about."

"I think everybody's vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas," he told People in an interview published Aug. 4. "And that's what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song."

As the "Superstar" artist explained, the chatter surrounding his concerts is a factor he's kept in mind moving forward.

"Every night I'm thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I'll have with whoever I'm choosing to sing to," he continued. "But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don't see anything negative happening in Las Vegas."

Usher's keen observation comes almost exactly one month after Darius' commentary on Keke's outfit became a topic of conversation on social media. And though the the "Hustlers" actress hasn't responded to the criticism directly, she did share a social media post dedicated to her son just days after the drama unfolded on July 7, revealing that she was now selling "I'M A MOTHA" merch.

She also had a key piece of advice for fellow new moms in the wake of the controversy.

"Do you, new moms," the 29-year-old told The Cut in July. "Do you. Girl, if there's one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it's that baby. Be happy, because there's no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?"

Keke also reflected on feeling "much more powerful" in her latest chapter of life.

"I'm just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman," she added. "My headspace is just to continue to inspire and encourage myself and anybody else who wants to go down that road with me. Because we're growing and we are changing. It's all about loving who I am and loving what I experienced and what I've gone through that's gotten me here. A lot of gratitude for me."