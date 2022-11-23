Valerie Bertinelli is happy to be divorced, and she let the Twitterverse know about her feelings.

The actress and Food Network star took to Twitter yesterday to share her joy that her marriage to Tom Vitale was officially over.

At the airport on her way to see her son Wolfgang Van Halen, who she had with previous husband Eddie Van Halen, Bertinelli got the good news.

"My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They are about to be filed." Bertinelli said in a video she tweeted. "On 11/22/22 I am officially f-----g divorced. Happily divorced."

"God, finally. It's finally over. Yes!" She continued.

The video was accompanied by text that read, "11.22.22 second happiest day of my life."

The two-time Emmy and Golden Globe award winner married Vitale in 2011, a few years after she divorced Van Halen. Her and Van Halen were married from 1981 to 2007.