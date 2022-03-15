‘Vanderpump Rules' Stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney Break Up

The "Vanderpump Rules" stars and longtime couple are breaking up after over a decade together, Maloney announced on Tuesday, March 15.

"I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it's important that I'm open about my life with you," she wrote on Instagram. "After 12 years on an adventure through our life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose."

Sharing that she and Schwartz "have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she added, "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support on another's happiness."

Schwartz also confirmed the split in a post of his own, writing, "Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f----- canned Instagram caption."

Although Schwartz said he's "not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful," he noted that he will "be ok."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he continued. "After 9 years on a reality TV show it feels a little tone def to say 'please respect our privacy' (especially while posting this) so instead I'll ask to please be kind."

Calling their relationship "the most blissful, romantic fun times humanely possible," Schwartz added that he doesn't look at their breakup as "a failure" and is "happy to say there's no anger or bitterness" between them.

"I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcees. A dubious title I suppose," he added. "I'll be fine. So I'll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you'll be in my heart."

Some fans recently started speculating about trouble in the couple's relationship after Maloney was photographed without her wedding ring on.

Schwartz and Maloney first tied the knot during an August 2016 wedding ceremony that aired on VPR's fifth season and was officiated by their TV boss Lisa Vanderpump. However, it was later revealed that the duo never actually filed the paperwork to make their marriage legal.

Maloney later clarified the mix-up on Twitter, writing, "We got a marriage license... we got married we all signed it.. we sent it in.. we just never received our marriage certificate and when we called to investigate they said they never received our paperwork."

She continued, "If you watch our wedding episode you actually see us sign the damn thing... I don't know why Tom said he lost it. Not havin[g] our marriage certificate didn't make us any less married in our hearts or minds. But legally.. yes that needed to be handled."

In 2019, E! News broke the news that Schwartz and Maloney had applied for a marriage license for a second wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. The duo legally became husband and wife on July 25 and celebrated with past and present co-stars Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix in Sin City.

