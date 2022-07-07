In Memoriam

Veteran Actor James Caan, Star of ‘Godfather,' ‘Elf' Dies at 82

The beloved actor was also well known for roles in "Misery," and NBC's "Las Vegas" television show

Humane Society Of The United States' Annual To The Rescue! Los Angeles Benefit - Arrivals
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Veteran actor James Caan, known for his tough guy roles in movies including "The Godfather," died Wednesday at the age of 82.

Caan's family announced his passing on his Twitter account.

"It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6," according to a family statement posted to Twitter.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Caan rose to Hollywood prominence for his role as Sonny Corleone in the 1972 classic "The Godfather."

During his long Hollywood career, which began in the 1960s, Caan was nominated for several prestigious awards, including four Golden Globes, an Emmy, and an Oscar.

Al Pacino And Marlon Brando In 'The Godfather'
Archive Photos
Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, James Caan, and John Cazale publicity portrait for "The Godfather" in 1972.
Photo by Paramount/Getty Images

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates

Entertainment News

AMC 39 mins ago

AMC $5 Movies Return on Discount Tuesdays

dogs 3 hours ago

Ciao! American Kennel Club Adds a Breed, the Bracco Italiano

In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022

This article tagged under:

In Memoriam
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us