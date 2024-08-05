Victoria Canal addresses Tom Cruise dating rumors

Originally appeared on E! Online

Victoria Canal feels the need, the need for shutting down this Tom Cruise rumor.

Mostly because the singer — who was rumored to be dating the "Top Gun" star after the two met at the Glastonbury festival earlier this year — shut down the speculation as quickly as it started.

"guys, this is literally bonkers," Canal wrote on Instagram Aug. 5, "but apparently the tabloids think i am dating tom cruise. i'm deceased."

As the 25-year-old was quick to clarify, "i'm sorry to bum u out but i am not dating the man, albeit a lovely person & artist. lol never thought I would have to clarify that out loud in my life."

The "June Baby" artist — who has been working closely with Coldplay's Chris Martin since 2022 — also poked fun at the tabloids, asking them to use a better photo of her next time. Though she was thrilled to be "Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal and not one-armed pianist whose name remains unmentioned!!!! there's always a win somewhere, thanks Tom."

But as Canal — who was born with a right forearm due to Amniotic Band Syndrome — explained that the 62-year-old actor "has been nothing but a respectful and encouraging person and mentor, much like chris martin, my dad, my music teachers and other wise people that have learned a lot from living."

She also had some fun with the gossip on her Instagram Story, noting she was delighted when one source "called me beautiful ok hi."

"okay that's the last I'll say on that until the next round of tabloids!" she concluded. "who's next?I the president?!"

The "swan song" singer had previously posted a photo alongside Cruise and Bruce Springsteen on Instagram July 25, captioning the image, "i should promote my song (california sober) coming out at midnight but i'm too busy watching bruce with the most random friend i've ever made ! xxxx"

As for Cruise, this is hardly the first time he's been the subject of dating speculation. Most recently, he was rumored to have started a relationship with his "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One" costar Hayley Atwell. But as Atwell explained, not only was there nothing going on, but the rumors themselves were bothersome.

"I would be like, 'Ooh, there's some weird rumors, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it's not what I'm about,'" she told The Independent in July 2023. "Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?"

And it was particularly upsetting because the rumors involved "people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive."

But Atwell was thankful that she had Cruise there to help her navigate the situation.

"When I've talked to him about it," she said, "he'd be like 'You know exactly who you are. You know what you're about. And that is the only thing that matters. It doesn't matter what people think of you, if you are in integrity with yourself, if you know what your value system is.'"

