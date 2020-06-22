Florida

Walt Disney World Announces Reopening Monday of Several Resorts, Campgrounds

Employees will be taking “numerous health and safety measures into place” according to Disney officials

NBCUniversal, Inc.

If you’re planning a trip to the "happiest place on Earth" in the coming weeks, Walt Disney World is ready to open the doors of several resorts and campgrounds at the Central Florida resort amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports that select Deluxe Villa resorts and Fort Wilderness campgrounds will reopen starting Monday, including ones located at Bay Lake Tower, the Kidani Village at Animal Kingdom and more.

Employees will be putting "numerous health and safety measures into place" in guidance with protocols with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Disney officials said.

U.S. & World

Alabama 7 hours ago

Noose Found in Stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR Race

Donald Trump 34 mins ago

Trump Rally Highlights Vulnerabilities Heading Into Election

All guests two years of age or older must wear a mask at all times except when they are swimming or eating, according to the park.

Disney World will open reservations for guests at resort hotels starting July 10, one day before the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom theme parks reopen. Both Epcot and Hollywood Studios are scheduled to reopen on July 15.

This article tagged under:

FloridareopeningWALT DISNEY WORLD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us