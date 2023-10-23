Watch Adam Sandler pause comedy show as audience member suffers medical emergency

An incident that was no laughing matter occurred in the crowd at Adam Sandler's comedy show.

The comedian temporarily stopped his performance while on stage at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday to ensure that medical personnel reached an audience member in need of assistance.

The 57-year-old actor and comedian helped direct the medical staff to the distressed fan, who had floor seats not far from the stage.

"Alright, here comes the medic. Okay, okay, here we go. Over here guys, right down there, on the left. Let’s go," Sandler can be heard saying, in a video posted on TikTok, as personnel made their way through the crowd with a stretcher. "Alright, let’s get there, y’all. Everything should be alright."

Sandler stood in place on stage - telling fans to "hang in there" - while medics tended to the individual.

"Let's take a few seconds, we'll just let these guys concentrate, alright? Love y'all," Sandler said before taking a seat on stage. "We'll be a few secs and then we'll get back to you."

Video clips appeared to show the audience member get to his feet.

"Feel better, bro," Sandler said.

"We're all wishing you well there, youngster. Feel better back there," he added. "Sorry about that. I hope everybody's good, everybody's alright. We'll get going, we'll start the show back up, alright?"

Sandler asked the audience to give the fan a round of applause before resuming the show, which is part of his "I Missed You Tour" across 25 cities in North America.

"Alright," Sandler said, "back to the f-----' dumbness."