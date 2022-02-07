When Will ‘Days of Our Lives' Return to NBC?

As many "Days of Our Lives" fans have noticed, the soap opera hasn't been on NBC lately.

That's because the popular daytime soap set in the fictional Midwestern town of Salem is pre-empted by the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Fans aren't missing any episodes because they're not airing anywhere in the U.S. right now.

"Days of Our Lives" will not be shown anywhere in the country from Feb. 7 to Feb. 18.

The storylines will pick right back up where they left off when DOOL returns to its normal broadcast on Monday, Feb. 21.

In the meantime, join the Brady, DiMera and Horton families by rooting on Team USA.

Here's the full Winter Olympics schedule and keep track of Olympics headlines through The Torch live blog.