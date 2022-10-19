‘American Horror Story: NYC:' Where Was It Filmed, Cast Updates and More Questions

“American Horror Story: NYC” premiered Wednesday night with back-to-back episodes — and, as the anthology series launches its 11th season, some of the scene locations are familiar to New Yorkers.

The anthology series has taken on a number of different themes over its past ten seasons including "Asylum," "Coven," "Freak Show," "Hotel" and, most recently, "Double Feature."

The eleventh season is called "NYC," and FX's Instagram confirmed the return of some fan-favorite actors including Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman, Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, Isaac Powell, Sandra Bernhard and Patti Lupone.

While it's not entirely clear what the plot will entail, the upcoming season may hit extra close to home to residents of the Big Apple. The series was spotted filming scenes in the West Village in August, according to E!, where eyewitnesses saw cast members sporting '70s and '80s ensembles in a period-accurate set.

Videos of Charlie Carver and Isaac Powell kissing on the streets of New York City went viral on TikTok back in August. Videos of Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare filming on Fire Island also gained traction on Twitter.

The Cinemaholic reported that the entire new season was filmed in New York City, Fire Island and Westchester County, with scenes reportedly filmed in Brooklyn Heights and near St. Mark's Place in the East Village, among others.

Zachary Quinto and Denis O’Hare filming “American Horror Story” Season 11 on Fire Island. #AHS11 pic.twitter.com/Xn2HR03McR — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 20, 2022

Some fans have also suspected that this season may focus on the Son of Sam, the serial killer (whose real name was David Berkowitz) who killed six people and injured more in a series of shootings throughout NYC in the late 1970s. Fans have posited that Quinto may play the killer, though no plot details have been confirmed.

The first two episodes of Season 11 that aired Wednesday night are titled "Something’s Coming" and "Thank You for Your Service."