Why is this Selena Gomez's favorite Taylor Swift song?

Originally appeared on E! Online

Selena Gomez will always leave a blank space on the playlist for a certain Taylor Swift song.

"The Only Murders in the Building" star revealed that when it comes to her longtime BFF's many hits, she thinks "Wildest Dreams" stands above the rest.

"I think this is one of her, if not, I mean I guess I shouldn't say this, but I do think it's one of her best songs," Gomez explained while guest-hosting "Sirius XM Hits 1." "It's incredibly well done. The lyrics, everything. Just the melodies—it's one of my favorites that no matter when it comes on, I will just blast it in any mood I'm in."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

During her guest DJ outing, she also played tracks by Doja Cat, Frank Sinatra and Ariana Grande, with her sharing exactly why she loves the "yes, and?" singer like a love song as well.

"I cannot do anything fun without listening to Ariana," the artist said. "I feel so empowered, and I think she's incredible and I just have so much fun, so I'm the girl that's playing Ariana all the time and I think people kind of notice that, but I love it. I think she's amazing."

Taylor Swift's Night Out in NYC With Selena Gomez & More

While the "Single Soon" artist had no trouble calling out the 1989 track as her favorite Swift song, Gomez has struggled to pick her favorite Swift album. This became pretty clear to the 31-year-old when trying to dress in theme when attending the "Anti-Hero" singer's Eras tour twice last year with her little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

"I can't pick one," Gomez explained in an interview with "Most Requested Live" last fall. "I love all the eras. It took me back in time, especially because I've lived so much life with her, so I felt like my entire childhood was flashing before my eyes and my 20s."



The Disney alum continued, "I think the whole idea of creating those moments for each album is really special, so I can't pick a favorite. I really loved it all."

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively stepped out for a stylish girls night in New York City.