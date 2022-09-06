Justin Bieber is making his health a priority.

Nearly three months after the "Peaches" singer, 28, shared that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he announced that he would be canceling the remaining shows of his "Justice" World Tour to focus on his well-being.

"Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed," Bieber shared in a statement on his Instagram Stories Sept. 6. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the 'Justice' Tour."

The "Yummy" singer added that he consulted with his doctors, team and family in his decision to resume the European leg of his tour in July. However, after six shows, Bieber said performing "took a real toll on me."

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil," he continued. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Bieber added, "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

The "Love Yourself" singer initially postponed several North American dates of his tour in June after experiencing partial face paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears, according to Mayo Clinic.

"This is pretty serious as you can see," Bieber explained in a June 10 Instagram video. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."

However, on July 19, a rep for the singer told Variety that the "Justice" World Tour would resume on July 31 in Italy with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival. The trek was slated to end in March 2023 in Poland.