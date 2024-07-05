Why Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are taking a hiatus from ‘New Heights'

Originally appeared on E! Online

The Kelces are calling a timeout on their podcast.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce revealed that they are temporarily stepping away from their beloved "New Heights" show due to the Kansas City Chiefs’ football schedule. But before you worry, they've already teased when they'll be back on the mic.

"All that means to me is we've got a nice couple months off from podcasting," Jason Kelce explained during the podcast's season two finale, released July 3, "because I guess in three weeks' time, Travis will be in the middle of training camp, and let me tell you, not enough time to do a podcast — especially the best podcast in the world."

The former Philadelphia Eagles star, who confirmed his retirement from the NFL earlier this year, continued, "He's going to be busy focusing on football, getting in shape for this upcoming season. So, we're going to be off for I think two months."

Travis Kelce echoed the sentiments, chiming in, "I'm down to pick it back up once we're done with training camp."

While the brothers confirmed they would likely be returning for more "New Heights" towards the end of August, they certainly sent season two off with a bang.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't hold back sharing insight into his headline-making cameo during girlfriend Taylor Swift's June 23 Eras Tour concert in London. In fact, he revealed that that he was the one who first broached the idea of him joining her — and he even had a specific era in mind for his appearance.

“I initially mentioned it to Tay,” he shared. “I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 album, that era.’”

And when she expressed disbelief that he actually wanted to appear on stage, Travis Kelce, who has attended at least 10 of the "Cruel Summer" singer's Eras Tour concerts, added, "I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here.”

Ultimately, he took the stage during her "Tortured Poets Department" set, carrying Swift between her songs “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

“She found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he admitted. “There was no bike in case I ran into someone else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was the safest option.”

Still, he had one major objective in mind when taking part: "Do not drop Taylor on your way over to this damn couch.”

And he succeeded. In fact, from celebrating Super Bowl wins to sharing the stage at Wembley Stadium, Travis and Taylor continue to prove they let each other bejeweled.