Originally appeared on E! Online

It's no puzzle: Vanna White is a fan of Maggie Sajak.

In fact, the "Wheel of Fortune" star believes the 28-year-old, who is currently serving as the game show's social media correspondent, is ready to step up and handle the puzzle board as her dad Pat Sajak prepares to retire as host after four decades.

"I think she's a good replacement if I can't be there for some reason," White told E! News' Francesca Amiker during an exclusive interview about her Wheel of Fortune-inspired makeup collection with Laura Geller Beauty. "She's been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 66-year-old also noted that Pat Sajak's signature charm has certainly "rubbed off" on Maggie Sajak, who turned letters on the puzzle board earlier this year when White was a contestant on an episode of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." "She's precious, she's beautiful, she's very good," White raved of Maggie Sajak. "I think she learned a lot from her father because he's such a good interviewer."

The "Vanna Speaks" author added, "I think she's good for our show."

Vanna White Through the Years

Pat Sajak, 76, announced his plans to leave "Wheel of Fortune" in June, sharing that "the time has come" as the long-running series' 41st season would be his last. Ryan Seacrest was soon named his successor, with White extending her contract through to what would be the radio host's first season of the show.

So, how does White feel about this changing of the guards? "There's definitely sadness and it is absolutely bittersweet for me," she shared, joking that she's grown "very attached" to Pat Sajak due to their 41-year working relationship. "It's going to be really hard for me after all these years."

However, that's not to say White isn't excited to see Seacrest's spin at hosting "Wheel of Fortune." As she noted, "He is a kind man. He is professional. He's good at what he does. He likes to have fun."

"He even said to me, 'I'm not trying to replace Pat by any means. I just want to go in and do a good job,'" White shared. "So, that's what he's going to do and I think he's going to be just fine."

And at the end of the day, all White wants is for "Wheel of Fortune" to be remembered as "one of the best shows on TV."

"I don't mean that in an egotistical way," she said, explaining how the show has continued to provide comfort at times of "craziness" in the world. "There's so much drama everywhere. You turn on Wheel of Fortune and you get half hour of family fun."

Pat Sajak, who has hosted "Wheel of Fortune" for the past 40 years, has announced that the next season of the game show will be his last, leaving fans wondering what the future holds for his longtime co-star Vanna White.