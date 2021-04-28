Willow Smith Comes Out as Polyamorous — and Reveals ‘Only' Reason She'd Get Married

Willow Smith opened up about her love life and why she chooses to be in romantic relationships with more than one person at a time on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk."

Smith, 20, practices polyamory, which means she's open with her partners about her other relationships, but isn't monogamous to just one.

"With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is 'the right thing to do,'" Smith told her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, during Wednesday's episode on Facebook Watch.

Smith said she was introduced to the practice "through a non-sexual lens," in response to her grandmother, who suggested that perhaps sex with multiple partners was the main motivation for the lifestyle.

"In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all my friends," Smith said.

The youngest child of Pinkett Smith and Will Smith also shared her views on marriage and infidelity as the main reason for many divorces.

"The history of marriage really irks me, just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years for women in particular," she said.

While she wouldn't rule out marriage in the future, Smith said she definitely needs a reason greater than, "I think you're cute."

"I feel like the only way that I would get married is, let's say me and my partner or partners wants to help people and we need to put our finances together to make that vision happen," she said. "That's the only way I could see myself getting married."

Pinkett Smith said she supports her daughter's choice and that everyone has the right to design the lifestyle that best suits them.

"I was like, 'I totally get it,'" she said. "Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think that anything goes as long as the intentions are clear to everyone, more to yourself than anything."

