With Best Picture Win, ‘CODA' Makes Oscars History for Deaf Cast, Streaming Services

Alexa, play Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides, Now."

On Sunday, March 27, the heartwarming drama musical "CODA," which featured star Emilia Jones giving a moving rendition of Mitchell's epic anthem, won best picture at the 2022 Oscars. The Apple TV+ film starring Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin, was a favorite among critics for the top prize as the cast previously won the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Though the popular film wasn't necessarily a shoo-in, having been nominated against other critically-acclaimed favorites: "Belfast," "Don't Look Up," "Drive My Car," "Dune," "King Richard," "Licorice Pizza," "Nightmare Alley," "The Power of the Dog" and "West Side Story."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Still, the academy couldn't get enough of the coming-of-age tale, which tells the story of 17-year-old Ruby (Jones), the only hearing member of her deaf family with dreams of attending Berklee College of Music. (For those who may not know, "CODA" stands for child of deaf adult(s), but can also be referred to as a concluding section of music.)

Flashback: Relive the 1992 Oscars

Of course, "CODA's" best picture win proved to be a historic one, as this is the first film with a predominantly Deaf cast to take home the top award. We know this to be true as it was the first movie with a mainly Deaf cast to be nominated for best picture. Oh, and it's the first streamer produced film to win this award. As fans of the award show will recall, Netflix's "Roma" came close to nabbing the best picture Oscar in 2019, but ultimately lost to Universal Pictures' "Green Book."

Will Smith smacked actor and comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage and then won best actor for his role in “King Richard”; “CODA” won best picture at the Oscars; and more.

"Thank you to the academy for letting our 'CODA' make history tonight," producer Philippe Rousselet said during his acceptance speech. "And congratulations to all of our fellow nominees. Your movies were all so incredible. We're so honored to be here."

Fellow "CODA" producer Patrick Wachsberger expressed a similar sentiment, adding, "I really want to thank the Academy for recognizing a movie of love and family on this difficult time that we need today, and this is 'CODA.'"

In addition to best picture, "CODA" was nominated for best supporting actor for Kotsur and best adapted screenplay for screenwriter and director Sin Heder, both of whom won earlier in the evening.

For full coverage of the 2022 Academy Awards, click here.