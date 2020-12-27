‘Wonder Woman 3' Announced Amid Mixed Reviews for 2nd Film

You don't have to wonder anymore: Diana Prince will return to the big screen.

On Dec. 27, it was announced that star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins would return for "Wonder Woman 3," just two days after the second installment in the franchise, "Wonder Woman 1984," was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

In a statement, Warner Bros. chief Toby Emmerich said, "As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of "Wonder Woman 1984," we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women--Gal and Patty--who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movie theaters that would have shown "Wonder Woman 1984"--the highly anticipated sequel to the 2017 origin story of the iconic character--are closed. However, according to Variety, the film still managed to rake in an impressive $16.7 million from 2,100 North American theaters, which is the best opening weekend since the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, the film also "broke records" in streaming metrics for HBO Max, according to Andy Forssell, executive vice president and general manager of WarnerMedia Direct-to-Consumer.

Forssell added, "During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn't an option."

While it may seem like everyone was watching "Wonder Woman 1984," the reviews were more of a mixed bag. It currently holds a 65% fresh rating on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, with a 72% audience score.

Although detractors called the film "narratively messy" and "lackluster," especially when compared to the beloved first film, others praised the movie for leaning into the "fun" of its '80s setting and for its message of "forgiveness over vengeance."

Whether you loved "Wonder Woman 1984" or preferred the original, fans will have at least one more movie to add to the "Wonder Woman" discourse soon enough.