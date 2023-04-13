‘Yellowstone' Co-Stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Their Romance With Fiery Photo

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are confirming their romance in a fiery way.

The "Yellowstone" co-stars have revealed that their budding relationship is much more than just onscreen chemistry. In a photo shared to Bingham's Instagram April 12, the two were seen sharing a kiss in front of an open flame, with the actor captioning the post, "More than a spark."

As for Harrison's reaction? She commented, "I love you, cowboy."

And it's safe to say that fans set the comment section of their sweet post ablaze, with one user writing, "I'm hearing hearts break around the world, mine included. In all seriousness, this makes my heart so happy and I'm glad you found love again! I can't wait for the music that comes along with this!"

Added another, "When I first saw you guys on screen together I thought you guys were perfect. I'm rooting for you guys all the way!" Meanwhile, a third chimed in, "I mean how did I not know about this collab IRL."

In the contemporary western drama, Bingham plays Walker, a musician and former convict who works as a ranch hand at Yellowstone. Harrison, who joined the series in season three, also takes center stage as a ranch hand—and ends up becoming Walker's love interest.

Their real-life romance comes nearly two years after the "Weary Kind" singer, 42, split from his wife Anna Axster, with whom he shares three children. As for the "Tacoma FD" actress, 33, she was previously linked to "One Tree Hill" actor Austin Nichols.