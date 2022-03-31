Music's biggest night is right around the corner. Here's everything you need to know about the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

How can you watch the Grammys?

The Grammys will be broadcasted live by CBS. You can watch the ceremony on cable television or through any streaming service that offers CBS, including fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Paramount Plus, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Where is the Grammy Awards ceremony?

The ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Who is hosting the Grammys?

Comedian and "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammys for the second year in a row.

Who’s performing at the Grammys?

The Grammys have announced numerous artists to perform, including BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and Brothers Osborne, all of whom have been nominated for one or more Grammys this year. The second round of performers to be announced include Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton, Rachel Zegler and Cynthia Erivo. The Foo Fighters were set to perform, but have since canceled their performance after their long-time drummer and friend Taylor Hawkins passed away at age 50.

Who is nominated for a Grammy?

Jon Batiste leads in nominations with 11, including album of the year and record of the year. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each earned eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo will head into Grammys night with seven apiece. Click here to read the full list of nominees.